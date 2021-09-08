Leslie Berg of Fergus Falls recently started her own photography business, Color Shot Photography. One of her first orders of business was to host a community event and free photoshoot to support addicts in recovery and raise awareness for National Recovery Month.
Many people go through the recovery process, but their success goes unnoticed. September is National Recovery Month, a national observance that focuses on celebrating the accomplishments of recovering addicts and cheering them on.
Leslie thought it would be encouraging to host a photoshoot for those in recovery. “I was only expecting 8-10 people,” she said during an interview about the event, “but 23-25 showed up.”
The goal of the event was to bring more awareness to the community about substance use treatment and mental health services.
Leslie offered the attendees both group photos and personal photos.
Her husband, Damian Berg, who was also present during the interview, expressed the importance of community support when it comes to addiction. “(Addiction is) looked down upon so much that it makes addicts want to go deeper into their addiction,” he explained, “it makes it harder for them to recover.”
Leslie considered the photoshoot a helpful way in which she could use her skills to show addicts in recovery that they are valued and supported.
Photos from the recent event can be viewed on Color Shot Photography’s Facebook page.
