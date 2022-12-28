With a majority of both the Minnesota House and Senate decided in the election in November, Republican area legislators are concerned about the needs of rural Minnesota.
Newly elected Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R), Fergus Falls, believes that the DFL majority does not represent the needs of west central Minnesota.
“There is a real concern that metro-centric Democrats will de-prioritize the needs of greater Minnesota in the upcoming session. In both the Minnesota Senate and House, the Democrats’ top legislative leaders and a majority of committee chairs will be metro Democrats. I will work to ensure the voices of greater Minnesota are represented in the Minnesota Senate. I am ready to work with leaders from both parties to address the issues we heard on the campaign trail. Tax relief, public safety and addressing workforce shortages will be among my top priorities,” said Rasmusson.
Rep. Jeff Backer (R), Browns Valley, expressed his frustration with the bonding bill not getting passed last year and where the budget surplus should go.
“I’m hopeful, but with the track record of the metro Democrats, there’s not a program they don’t like. We have to prioritize seniors, eliminating the tax on Social Security and helping with education. Democrats don’t have that tradition. They want to spend everything on other things. The money needs to go back to the taxpayers,” said Backer.
In a release, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) stated they had gathered in late November in Alexandria to evaluate the results and their potential impact on greater Minnesota priorities at the legislature in 2023. Much of the discussion revolved around the DFL securing a “trifecta,” winning both chambers of the legislature and the Governor’s office and what it could mean given the predominance of metro-based legislators amongst their ranks.
They also state in the release that both DFL legislative caucuses will be starting sessions with very few rural Minnesota legislators. Fewer legislators in the majority caucus translates to potentially fewer well-positioned champions for greater Minnesota priorities. The group set its legislative priorities for the upcoming year, including a $102 million increase in local government aid, investments in child care and workforce housing and funding for water and wastewater infrastructure.
“This legislative session is going to be a true test of the ‘One Minnesota’ mantra,” said Brian Holmer, mayor of Thief River Falls and president of the CGMC. “As we raise greater Minnesota needs and concerns at the legislature, we’ll be watching very carefully how responsive the Governor and legislative majorities are to our communities.”
City leaders from greater Minnesota are also calling on Governor Walz and legislators to make up for the failures of the last legislative session and allocate the state’s budget surplus to help address the needs of rural Minnesota. Lawmakers’ inability to pass a bonding bill last session — paired with rising inflation — has resulted in a significant economic burden on cities, stifling the ability of communities to make adequate progress in combating urgent issues in their region.
“We all need safe roads, clean water and effective public safety. These are issues that matter to all Minnesotans, not just red or blue,” said Holmer. “There is plenty of common ground to be found if our state lawmakers are willing to factor us in.”
The CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota. Visit the CGMC online at greatermncities.org and on Twitter @greatermncities.