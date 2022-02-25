It starts with fun, fantastical stories, picture books, then children’s books, then the ABCs, chapter books, young adult stories, and series to full blown novels. Reading. It’s a fundamental form of learning that is so valuable in life. It can bring joy, knowledge, entertainment, power and understanding.
From a young age, reading can play a vital role in children’s lives. Developing reading skills from an early age can set children up for success and a bright future.
Deb Berry is passionate about this. She is passionate about her community and making sure all children have access to the vibrant, vital world of reading, along with other learning opportunities.
Berry works with the Brandon Evansville Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) program and is serving as the Lakes Country Service Cooperative’s (LCSC) Raising a Reader Early Literacy Initiative coordinator.
“Raising a Reader” is a program that helps families and caregivers develop healthy and thriving reading and literacy routines in their homes. Their goal and their mission, as stated on their website, is to “engage caregivers in a routine of book sharing with their children from birth through age eight to foster healthy brain development, healthy relationships, a love of reading and the literacy skills critical for school success.”
This program, Raising a Reader, holds values similar to Berry’s, and she started doing something to make sure the children in her community and their families were able to form fun and formative reading routines.
“Our local children are the people that will be taking care of me in the future in my community, and I want them to be able to read and thrive,” said Berry in a recent press release.
Raising a Reader partners with nearly 300 affiliates, one of which is Lake Country Service Coop, based in Fergus Falls.
Berry raised $27,000 through local organizations such as the Evansville Historical Foundation, The Douglas County Early Childhood Initiative, West Central Initiative, United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties and the State of Minnesota. Then, with the help of First Security State Bank in Evansville, Berry applied for a matching fund grant through the LA Amundson Ohana Foundation. She was awarded the grant and received an additional $30,000 to make the Raising a Reader program come to life.
During the program, parents and caregivers of the children participating will receive training on how to establish a regular reading routine with their children. They will also be able to participate in the Red Book Bag exchange, where each week, each participating child will get a book bag filled with rotating, award-winning books. The program will also connect families with local library resources. The program will last for 14 week rotations and will operate for four years under the current funding.
Berry had actually done a test run of this program with 25 local families earlier in 2021. Now, she is now rolling out the full program.
“I am from a literate family,” said Berry in the press release, “and I know the difference it makes when families work with their children on reading skills. I have worked with families where reading was not a priority, and I can see the difference in the children and their level of reading skills.”
More information about the Raising a Reader program can be found on the website raisingareader.org or by visiting the LCSC website at LCSC.org.