A recent rally held at the state capitol was focused on staff shortages and waiting lists for disability services for group home residents and other facilities that provide day programming and, in some cases, job coaching and a multitude of assistance to the clientele.
The Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR), who organized the rally said the need is serious and families are speaking to state leaders.
At the local level, Steve Skauge, executive director for Productive Alternatives (PA), says the situation is dire.
“The folks we serve don’t typically have much of a voice, they’re not able to advocate for themselves as a result. So it comes down to us as service providers, but also the general public just weighing in on the issue, and saying ‘hey this is important, we have a societal obligation to serve folks with disabilities and as such we need to support that cause,” said Skauge.
Skauge reports that all of his program locations, which include Alexandria, Brainerd, Hoffman, Moorhead, Little Falls, Perham and Fergus Falls, have at least five to 10 people on the waiting list at each location. He said they are also incredibly short staffed in all locations and about 20 openings are needed across his network at any time.
In total, PA employs 325 staff workers. In order for service organizations like PA to be competitive, they must keep pace with other employers who offer better wages.
A recent survey found over 3,500 individuals statewide with disabilities are on waiting lists to access needed employment and day enrichment support, due to unprecedented levels of staff vacancies. Skauge emphasized that the toll it has on individual clientele is staggering.
“They’re at home, wherever that is, without many options. We’re not able to serve them because we have to maintain certain staff-to-client ratios, and in some cases one-on-one staffing. If you can’t hire enough people to do that, then (clients) are basically staying home,” he added.
In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 had a devastating effect on Minnesota’s nonprofit programs supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Many organizations statewide providing employment and day enrichment support had to shut down at the start of the pandemic to best protect the health and safety of the individuals they served.
Once able to reopen, many of these organizations were unable to find staff to return. Many have left the field for better paying opportunities.
The Best Life Alliance is proposing adjustments to Minnesota’s Disability Waiver Rate System — to use more current economic data to update the reimbursement rates that service providers use to pay their staff and provide services.
Best Life Alliance formed in 2014 to bring people together to find solutions for the staffing crisis that exists throughout home and community-based services, which support people with disabilities.
The alliance says a second proposal is aimed at short-term steps to be taken immediately to stabilize the disability waiver services workforce. — employee scholarship grants, childcare relief and one time retention payments for staff.
A third proposal from MOHR asks for increased access to employment exploration services for people with disabilities who are interested in competitive, community-based work. Its aim is to align wage data for staff to match similar service types.
MOHR members, which number nearly 100 in all, deliver employment services, skills training, community involvement opportunities and life enrichment activities to tens of thousands of individuals with disabilities in Minnesota.