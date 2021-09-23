A delegation of Minnesota House of Representatives members with the Capital Investment Committee stopped in Fergus Falls on Tuesday.
Local Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-District 8A) hosted the delegation as they first visited the site of the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Project with city leaders and administration, along with members of the Fergus Falls City Council.
Mayor Ben Schierer gave a short presentation to the large group emphasizing how the project would transform the downtown area.
“We recognize that we have this asset running right through the city, that’s the future, that’s how we’re going to support local businesses,” said Schierer.
Schierer detailed how it is not just the phase 2 area behind the Edward J. Devitt United States Courthouse and Federal Building and the adjacent phase 1 section of the project to the west, but a total of three areas that are part of the transformation, which also includes the historic Red River Mill, and the former Mid-Am Dairy site further west.
Schierer also recognized that private funding helped make a lot of what is happening in Fergus Falls possible. Schierer thanked members of the Frank W. Veden Charitable Trust for their financial contributions to the projects. Sarah S. Godfrey with the trust spoke about what the private and public partnership means to them, in their support for the projects.
“We’ve focused on a lot on the projects here, in large part because we have witnessed firsthand a lot of this energy you’ve heard about today, the city leadership and private citizen leadership have collaborated and had a great vision and together we’ve worked together on such things as remodeling the library, helping to fund a state-of-the-art cancer center, a hockey arena, and most recently a new dental facility collaborating with Apple Tree Dental to help low-income citizens to have better access to dental care. So we’ve seen the energy, we’ve seen the collaboration, we’ve seen what this community can do, the trustees have been very impressed. I think all of you getting to know it will be too,” said Godfrey.
Other Frank W. Veden Charitable trustees in attendance at the event included Gary Johnson and Robert J. Struyk.
After committee members toured the area, they headed for the next stop at M State for a presentation from Dr. Carrie L. Brimhall, president of Minnesota State Community and Technical College about the Workforce Development Scholarship, an overview of the programs they offer and partnerships they have with other educational institutions, and helping students get help with tuition.
A presentation from Otter Tail County Commissioner Wayne Johnson and others, gave an update about the Perham to Pelican Rapids Regional Trail, specifically the Maplewood Park segment and former Frazee Mayor Hank Ludtke updated legislators about the Heartland Trail in Becker County near Frazee.
In addition to Rasmusson the tour included Reps. Fue Lee (D-District 59A), Dean Urdahl (R-District 18A), Esther Agbaje (D-District 59B), Mike Freiberg (D-District 45B), Mike Freiberg (D-District 45B), John Huot (D-District 57B), Leon Lillie (D-District 43B), Rena Moran (D-District 65A) and Donald Raleigh (R-District 38A).
