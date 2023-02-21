In a press release to Daily Journal Media, on Feb. 13, the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement heard a bill authored by Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) to protect the pensions of hardworking Minnesotans who carry out the essential work of state and local units of government.



