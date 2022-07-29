The Coalition for a Secure Energy Future recently announced a series of Energy Champion awards to a group of Minnesota legislators.
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R), of Fergus Falls, was a recipient of the Energy Champion award for his efforts to keep energy affordable by utilizing coal and other fossil fuels.
Recipients of the award have championed an all-of-the-above energy strategy for Minnesota to ensure that consumers and businesses have access to affordable and reliable electricity.
“The coalition is proud to recognize Rep. Jordan Rasmusson as an enthusiastic leader for common sense energy policies that ensure affordable and resilient power for Minnesota families and businesses,” said Luke Hellier, executive director of the coalition. “Rep. Rasmusson has advocated for next generation technologies like carbon capture which allows the region to continue to harness the benefits of baseload power and grid stability.”
One might ask, what are common sense energy policies? The coalition states that “it is retaining an all-of-the-above energy mix that includes coal as a regional energy resource will help keep electric rates low, jobs plentiful and the economy robust.”
“It is an honor to receive this award recognizing my efforts to deliver common-sense solutions to ensure our growing energy needs are met in an efficient, cost-effective manner,” Rasmusson said. “This issue is crucial to the long-term health of our state.”
Rasmusson further stated that he intends to continue working to advance energy initiatives which focus on innovative technology so that we may enjoy affordable, reliable energy instead of top-down government mandates that all too often suffer the opposite results.
“Whether it is the rising costs of heating and cooling your home or soaring gas prices, Minnesotans deserve better than what we are experiencing and I look forward to establishing solutions to put us on a better path,” added Rasmusson.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, currently, “Minnesota has no coal reserves or production, but rather plays an important role in moving fossil fuels to markets throughout the Midwest and beyond. The Mississippi River’s headwaters are in Minnesota and the first 650 miles of the river’s nearly 2,350-mile-length flows through the state. Ports along the river handle dry and liquid commodities including coal and petroleum, as well as half of the state’s agricultural exports,” according to their website.
The coalition was founded in 2014 to enhance, preserve and protect our diverse set of energy resources, including coal-based electricity, to ensure a continued affordable and reliable energy supply for families and businesses in Minnesota.
More information and positions from the organization can be viewed at secureenergyfuture.org.