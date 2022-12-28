ST. PAUL, MN – On Tuesday, senator-elect Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) announced he secured three key appointments in his first term in the Minnesota Senate. He will be the only first-term Republican senator on the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee, the Human Services Committee and the Pension Commission.



