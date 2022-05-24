The eleventh hour has passed and the Minnesota Legislature was unable to pass a bonding bill or pass a tax bill during the 2022 legislative session.
Both sides are trading barbs about which party is responsible, while a $9.3 billion budget surplus sits in limbo.
Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities President and Luverne Mayor, Patrick Baustian said he is extremely disappointed the legislature failed to address Greater Minnesota needs.
“Our cities are still reeling from hardships created and exacerbated by the pandemic and the staggering increase in inflation. We urge leadership to agree to a special session and pass legislation that provides meaningful investments in our communities this year,” said Baustian.
Baustian added, “Given all the critical infrastructure needs across the state, it would be an absolute failure if the legislature were not to pass a bonding bill. Unless the leaders agree to a special session, millions of dollars’ worth of Greater Minnesota projects will not receive the funding they desperately need. Water and wastewater facilities across the state are in dire need of updates due to aging infrastructure. Without additional funding through the bonding bill, our cities will have to drastically raise their water rates for residents and businesses to pay for these costly upgrades. Cities simply cannot afford to wait any longer for state funding to help meet these needs.
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) issued the following statement in response to the potential of a special legislative session taking place after the regular session concluded Monday, “The House Democrats’ insistence on increasing government spending by more than 15 percent compared with the previous budget prevented historic tax relief from being delivered to Minnesotans at a time the state has a $7 billion surplus and people are being crushed by record inflation,” Rasmusson said. “Now, the governor wants to give House Democrats a do-over after they failed Minnesotans during the four months the Legislature was in session this year. Calling a special session now could result in billions in ongoing government spending that could be going toward tax cuts. Minnesotans deserve as much tax relief as possible, and House Democrats should not be using them as leverage to spend billions more on state programs.
Rasmusson further clarified his stance by stating, “Our government already is fully funded for the biennium. While it is disappointing to wait until next year to seek historic tax relief, we also must consider whether we’d be better off revisiting this in 2023 after the deck in St. Paul is reshuffled.”
A special session of the Minnesota Legislature has been called probable. According to the legislature, because a two-year biennial budget that was passed last year, state operations are funded until June 30, 2023, meaning nothing had to financially be done this session.