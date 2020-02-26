The Volunteers for Rasmusson Committee announces that it has received the endorsement of State Representative Bud Nornes in the race to determine his successor in Minnesota House District 8A. Nornes announced his endorsement in a letter to Republican caucus-goers on Tuesday evening.

"I am proud to endorse Jordan Rasmusson as the next state representative for District 8A. Jordan will be a strong leader in St. Paul and will work hard to represent our values. Jordan's deep roots in Otter Tail County and experience in agriculture, healthcare, and business will allow him be an effective legislator from the start," Nornes said.

Rasmusson is seeking the Republican endorsement to succeed Nornes in the Minnesota House of Representatives at the April 4 endorsing convention. The district includes the communities of Fergus Falls, Perham, Pelican Rapids, Battle Lake, Underwood, Vergas, Dalton, Rothsay, Dent, Elizabeth, Erhard and 33 surrounding townships.

"It is an honor to earn state Rep. Nornes's support," Rasmusson said. "Bud's common-sense approach to issues, highly responsive constituent services, and leadership on legislation important to Otter Tail County provides me with a successful roadmap to follow when elected," Rasmusson said.

The Nornes endorsement builds upon a strong showing for Rasmusson's campaign at the Republican precinct caucuses on Tuesday. "After Tuesday night, it is clear that Jordan has deep support across Otter Tail County and is building a grassroots army to be successful in November," campaign chairman Mark Riestenberg of Perham said.

