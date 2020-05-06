Jordan Rasmusson was endorsed as the candidate to succeed Bud Nornes as State Representative for House District 8A by local Republicans last night at the party’s endorsing convention. This follows endorsements from Bud Nornes, as well as State Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen, indicating strong local support for Rasmusson in advance of the November election.
“I want to thank my fellow Republicans for their endorsement to be the next State Representative for House District 8A,” stated Rasmusson. “Their Otter Tail County values and priorities are mine as well. I look forward to representing our communities in St. Paul and ensuring that Minnesota continues to be a place where families, farmers and businesses can grow and succeed.”
Rasmusson announced his candidacy for the seat in January and since then has been building strong support and meeting with community leaders across the district. House District 8A includes the communities of Fergus Falls, Perham, Pelican Rapids, Battle Lake, Underwood, Vergas, Dalton, Rothsay, Dent, Elizabeth, Erhard and 33 surrounding townships.
Rasmusson is a sixth-generation resident of Otter Tail County and the founder of The Rasmusson Group, which advises businesses and investors on strategic decisions. His family has also farmed in the county for several generations. Rasmusson is a community volunteer, serving on the boards of the Fergus Falls Area YMCA and the Otter Tail County Historical Society. He is a lifetime member of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, an active member of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, and an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
