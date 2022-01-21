State Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, has announced he is seeking to fill the seat of outgoing District 8 State Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen, who recently announced that after his current term is over, he is calling it quits.
Rasmusson said he feels ready to take on the challenge and feels there are a multitude of big issues that need to be addressed.
“I’ve been really pleased with the results we’ve been able to get in this last legislative session, especially on issues that have been important to my constituents. One that I’m most proud of is that we were able to significantly increase funding for crisis stabilization units here in Otter Tail County. In fact, I just recently met with representatives of Productive Alternatives and discussed how that is not only helping prevent the closure of mental health beds in the community, but will actually create opportunities to add more services here in the county,” said Rasmusson.
Rasmusson says he also played a vital role in passing bills to streamline financial services and advance market-driven energy reform.
“I’m also really proud of our efforts to get funding to re-open the Driver’s Exam Center here in Fergus Falls. They’re hoping to get that opened later this month to get that re-established as a service,” added Rasmusson.
Rasmusson has had a strong start to his legislative career, winning his first election in 2020, with nearly two-thirds of the vote and achieving legislative success in the House of Representatives.
Rasmusson came from a strong business background. Before joining the Legislature, Rasmusson worked as a management consultant for McKinsey & Co. and a private equity investor at Bain Capital. This gives insight into the current economic challenges facing Otter Tail County and the state. Rasmusson said the impact taxes have on small businesses and families that are looking to grow and which areas they’re going to move to that are the most competitive, and said this will be one of his big issues he will tackle in the Senate once elected.
“I have made it a point to work with both Democrats and Republicans with a common-sense conservative approach and desire to hear the full spectrum of opinions on any given issue,” Rasmusson said. “That kind of engagement seems to largely be missing today and is something I will continue to work to restore.”
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson and his wife, Emma, live in Fergus Falls and are active members of the Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
