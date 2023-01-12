ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Senate, on Jan. 11, passed a tax conformity bill, bringing Minnesota in line with recent federal tax changes and cutting tax collections by more than $100 million, said Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls). The bill was passed with bipartisan support and is headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.



