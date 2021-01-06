Jordan Rasmusson officially is a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives after taking the oath of office Tuesday at the Capitol.
Rasmusson, a Republican from Fergus Falls, was elected in November to fill the District 8A seat vacated by now-retired Rep. Bud Nornes, R-Fergus Falls. The district includes much of Otter Tail County.
“My family has called Otter Tail County home for 150 years, so it is a true honor to now represent my neighbors in the Minnesota House of Representatives,” Rasmusson said. “The sense of history and feeling of purpose are unmistakable when you enter our iconic state Capitol. I am truly inspired to do my best representing the people of Otter Tail County.”
Rasmusson has been selected to serve on three House committees during his first term: Capital Investment, Commerce Finance and Policy, and Human Services Finance and Policy. A businessperson by trade, he said these committees fit nicely with his knowledge and policy priorities.
“From reforming the Department of Human Services to regulatory relief for our businesses to investing in public infrastructure, these committee assignments will give our district a seat at the table for important decisions facing Minnesota's future,” Rasmusson said.
Nornes said freshman legislators often are relegated to the back of the line when committee rosters are established but indicated Rasmusson is an exception to that rule.
“Jordan has made his way onto important committees and that is good for the people of our district,” Nornes said. “These committees will suit him well. I am happy for Jordan and look forward to his success in St. Paul as District 8A’s next state Representative.”
Rasmusson encourages constituents to reach out as he works through this legislative session. “The input I receive from people back home is highly valued as we face important decisions in the House. I have an open door policy and welcome feedback,” Rasmusson said.
Rasmusson can be reached at his legislative office by calling 651-296-4946 or by emailing rep.jordan.rasmusson@house.mn.
