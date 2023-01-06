Senator Rasmusson

Sen. Rasmusson is joined by his wife, Emma, as he is administered the oath of office by Supreme Court Associate Justice G. Barry Anderson.

 Submitted

ST. PAUL – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) was sworn in for his first term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Rasmusson represents Senate District 9, which includes communities in Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Traverse and Wilkin counties.



