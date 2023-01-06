ST. PAUL – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) was sworn in for his first term in the Minnesota State Senate. Senator Rasmusson represents Senate District 9, which includes communities in Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Traverse and Wilkin counties.
“It is the greatest privilege to represent my friends and neighbors of Senate District 9,” Rasmusson said. “During my time in the House of Representatives, my priority was to stand up for Greater Minnesota values and get work done on behalf of our communities. This is the same approach that I will take in the Senate and I welcome you to contact my office with any questions you may have.”
During the 2023-24 legislative session, Senator Rasmusson will be the only first-term Republican senator on the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee, the Human Services Committee and the Pension Commission. And recently, Senator Rasmusson was also added as a member of the Capital Investment Committee.
The Senator Capital Investment Committee has jurisdiction over all bills appropriating money for the acquisition and betterment of public buildings and infrastructure projects across Minnesota. Projects funded by the committee include roads and bridges, wastewater infrastructure, state parks and trails, colleges and universities, correctional facilities, clean water and wildlife habitats, and more.
“This budget year, the legislature will focus on how to best allocate our state’s massive $17.6 billion surplus. Minnesotans need real, permanent relief, and therefore, I strongly believe that this money can be best spent by those who created it: the taxpayers,” Rasmusson concluded.
Senator Rasmusson encourages constituents to reach out with any questions or to offer their ideas. He can be reached by email at sen.jordan.rasmusson@senate.mn or by phone at 651-296-4875.
