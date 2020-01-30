Businessman and community volunteer Jordan Rasmusson announced his candidacy for state representative in House District 8A, which consists of much of Otter Tail County and includes the communities of Fergus Falls, Perham, Pelican Rapids, Battle Lake, Underwood, Vergas, Dalton, Rothsay, Dent, Elizabeth, Erhard, and 33 surrounding townships. Rasmusson is seeking the Republican endorsement for the open seat resulting from the retirement of state Rep. Bud Nornes.
“Growing up as the sixth generation of my family to live in Otter Tail County taught me the importance of hard work, integrity, faith and family,” Rasmusson said. “I’m running for state representative to fight for our Otter Tail County values and priorities at the state Capitol and to be a strong voice for the families, farmers and small businesses who call our area home.”
After graduating from Fergus Falls High School and Harvard College, Rasmusson has spent his career helping businesses grow and create good jobs. Rasmusson worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Co. and an investment professional at Bain Capital. Today, Rasmusson is the founder of The Rasmusson Group, which advises businesses and investors on strategic decisions.
Rasmusson volunteers as a board member for the Fergus Falls YMCA and the Otter Tail County Historical Society and is also an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard.
“Bud is an effective, hardworking, and highly respected legislator who has dedicated the past 24 years to serving Otter Tail County with distinction. His shoes will be difficult to fill,” said Rasmusson.
Rasmusson lists his legislative priorities as efficient government that keeps taxes under control, affordable health care, a reduced regulatory burden for small businesses and farmers, schools of excellence, and support for pro-life and Second Amendment initiatives.
Rasmusson is engaged to Fergus Falls native Emma DeMartelaere. In addition to the campaign, they look forward to getting married in Otter Tail County later this year.
For more information, see www.jordanrasmusson.com, and follow the campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.