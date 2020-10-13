Public safety officials in Otter Tail County announced recently another step to improve public safety services countywide, this time for businesses and organizations.
Having rolled out the Smart911 Safety Profile for residents and households in early May, the county now announces Rave Facility – a private, secure registry for businesses and organizations to provide critical information about their facility and infrastructure, utilities, life safety systems, and emergency contacts. Like Smart911, when any employee or visitor to a Rave Facility user’s site makes a call to 911, the Facility Profile will automatically display to the 9-1-1 call taker.
“We have seen Smart911 Safety Profiles pop up on our dispatcher’s screens and provide some very valuable information to emergency information to emergency responders on those needing assistance,” says Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons. “Adding Rave Facility to our suite of 911 services will now help responders gain better perspective on the scene of an incident whether there is a fire, medical emergency, or some type of active threat.”
A Rave Facility profile can include an entire campus with multiple buildings, points of contact in each building, floor plans, locations of fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and automated external defibrillators (AEDs), landline phone numbers within the building, and property owner and emergency contact information.
Schools, hospitals, colleges, hotels, retailers, and manufacturing facilities are all encouraged to register and create their facility profile. More information is available by going to ottertailcountymn.us/ravefacility or by calling Otter Tail County Emergency Management at 218-998-8067.
More on Rave Facility
Rave Facility is a product of Rave Mobile Safety, which is also a provider of the Smart911 emergency alert and safety profile system. Smart911 and Rave Facility are available in 40 states and more than 1,500 municipalities, protecting over 45 million people nationwide. In Minnesota, Rave products can be found in a growing number of communities including Kandiyohi, Stearns, Traverse and Winona counties, and the city of Edina.
