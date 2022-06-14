A Fergus Falls woman has been re-appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Board of Podiatric Medicine.
Naomi Schmid, DPM, chief medical officer for Lake Region Healthcare (LRH), considers it a great honor to serve northern Minnesota and the entire state.
“I like the opportunity to represent Northern Minnesota on the board and uphold what the board stands for and also making sure licensees are held to the standards.”
In addition to her position as chief medical officer, Schmid and her husband, Dr. Stephen Schmid, offers a full spectrum of podiatry services at LRH.
Schmid is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, the Minnesota Podiatric Medical Association and the American Podiatric Medical Association. She is also board certified through the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.
Schmid’s time with the Board of Podiatric Medicine began in 2018, and this is her second term, which commenced on June 5 and will expire on Jan. 5, 2026.
According to the Board of Podiatric Medicine’s website, the board was created by the state legislature in 1917, and originally referred to as the Board of Chiropody for the purpose of licensure of chiropodists, regulating the right to practice and defining the scope of practice. In 1959, the term podiatry became synonymous in meaning with the word chiropody and in 1961, was substituted throughout the practice act. In 1987, a new practice act became law, establishing requirements for licensure.
Doctors of podiatric medicine (DPM), like Schmid and her husband, are licensed to diagnose and treat medically, mechanically and surgically the ailments of the human hand, foot, ankle and lower leg.
Board members are appointed by the governor, consisting of five DPMs and two public members, as defined in section 153.02. The DPM must be licensed to practice podiatric medicine in Minnesota. Membership terms are staggered, four year appointments. The provision of staff, administrative services and office space; the review and processing of complaints; the setting of board fees; and other provisions related to board operations are provided in chapter 214. The board may adopt rules as necessary.
Schmid’s biography on the LRH website states that she and her husband are originally from Montana, and now feel at home at LRH and its small-town community. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening, reading and baking.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone