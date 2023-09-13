One of the oldest ways to get word to the public about your business is newspaper advertising. There are many benefits to placing an ad in a newspaper, despite all of the technology and digital media available.
Daily Journal Media Publisher, Ken Harty, explained, “In the days before newspapers people would put pen to paper and use word of mouth.” Now there are so many ways to contact audiences worldwide. With the internet, radio, television and email there are so many mediums that a business can advertise through.
“And it does not stop there as ads can be delivered digitally to geographic zones, targeted demographics and events etc. If you use more than one of these mediums to get a message out that is called ‘multimedia’ and it's the best way to optimize the results of an ad campaign,” Harty said.
The demographic audience of newspaper ads are people who are engaged in what they are reading. They subscribe to the newspaper to get information relevant to their area and their lives. The readers are more likely to visit local businesses and watch for ads of sales and information, like hour changes.
At Daily Journal Media, there are numerous options for getting an ad to the public. The printed newspaper, the e-edition and newsletter. Social media platforms like NABUR and Facebook, to name a couple. With multimedia advertising, the options are countless.
Heather Kantrud, General Manager at Daily Journal Media explained: “Multimedia advertising is more than just an ad in Daily Journal Media publications — newspaper, magazines, shopper, website, newsletters, podcast, etc. Our advertising solutions extend to streaming radio and television services, major websites and more.”
Beyond that there are ways to reach audiences in the area. “Geofencing is a method of digital advertising that looks at specific geographic areas and advertises through the internet on websites outside of the Daily Journal Media website when it is used 'inside the geofence,'" Kantrud said.
“For example, if I wanted to advertise the upcoming Best of Otter Tail County event on sources that are not owned and operated by Daily Journal Media, I can do so; I just need to specify the geographic area of Otter Tail County, and people using their computers or mobile devices could see the ad regardless of which website they are looking at,” she explained.
When a business places an advertisement in the local newspaper, the benefits reach beyond just the publicity that business generates from it. Harty added, “The ads in the newspaper are very important as they provide financial support for the staffing of the newsroom. This equates to ‘supporting local journalism’ which could not happen without the support of our valued advertisers.”
“Try to imagine if the Daily Journal went away ... where would we get our local news? Some may say that they will just get it from the internet, however, where do you think the Internet gets its news? Without the Daily Journal we might have to rely on bloggers or Facebook for local news which may not be accurate or is littered with personal opinions etc.,” he continued.
Deciding to place an ad with a local newspaper doesn’t stop with a square in a printed edition. There are so many options and ways to go far beyond that. A newspaper ad is more than just an ad in a newspaper.