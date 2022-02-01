Perhaps one of the greatest discoveries for young readers is finding a book that they truly love. It can be difficult to find a story that really grasps the attention of early readers, but when they find a special book that draws them in, it can make a big difference in their learning and can impact their reading habits for the future.
Rural Minnesota author Corinda Edevold hopes that her new book, “The Other Side of the Fence: Ana & Lilys,” will hook young readers, guiding them into a fascinating, magical world of fairies, goats and leprechauns.
Edavold has been an avid reader from a young age and geared her book toward middle-grade readers, creating a world where the protagonist, Ana, journeys on a “hilarious and beautiful” adventure, discovering the secrets of her unknown history.
“‘The Other Side of the Fence: Ana & the Lilys’ came from a moment I experienced with my three daughters when they asked me what lay over the fence at the edge of our property. An adult knows the answer; it’s simply the neighbor’s field. Yet for a child, the fence seemed like a mystic border between this world and another,” explained Edevold. “I recognized the imagination in our daughter’s eyes as they lit with curiosity and I wanted to create a story for our girls of what may lie on the other side of the fence. A magical and exciting story.”
“The Other Side of the Fence: Ana & the Lilys” is the first book in a series of three, each following one of three sisters.
Just as the book was inspired by a child’s creativity and imagination, Edevold hopes this book will also spark young readers’ creativity and imagination
Edevold grew up in Bagley, and graduated from Bemidji State University. “I’m a Minnesota gal through and through,” she laughed. She now lives in Bemidji with her husband and five children.
“The Other Side of the Fence: Ana & the Lilys” is Edevold’s first book, published with Dorrance Publishing Company Inc.
It had always been a dream of hers to write a book, and it took her about two years to complete the story. “My husband said, ‘you know, we’re not getting any younger and we’re never not going to be busy, so you just need to start,’” she shared.
She found the writing process to be a wonderful, creative outlet, as she was able to bring her thoughts, ideas and imagination to life on the page.
Edavold is currently finishing the second book in the series. The first book can be purchased anywhere where books are sold.
