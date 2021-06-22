Minnesota Reading Corps is seeking 12 reading tutors across Otter Tail County for the 2021-22 school year.
Reading Corps is an AmeriCorps program focused on providing assistance to students who are falling behind in their reading skills. Reading tutors are placed in schools to give elementary-aged children the one-on-one attention they need to get back on track with an ultimate goal of having students proficient in reading by the end of their third-grade year.
“Reading Corps focuses on those students who fall just below grade level and we have seen enormous success in catching those students up and providing them with those critical skills,” explained recruiter, Mickey Morstad.
Tutors are placed in schools that have applied to be part of the program after identifying a need for additional support. Students receiving tutelage are typically selected at the beginning of the school year based on a number of factors, including the previous year’s testing scores, teacher recommendations, and updated benchmarking conducted during the fall of the school year.
Students receive individualized support for 20 minutes each day using scripted reading interventions, which are customized to each student’s learning style and needs by their tutor. “Our program is reliant on data and evidence, so these interventions are based on research and are proven to be effective in helping bolster kids’ reading skills,” shared Morstad.
AmeriCorps believes that anyone, regardless of their background, can be a successful tutor due to their robust training and support programs. No prior experience in education or working with children is required. To serve, an applicant must be 18 years of age or older, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, and be a U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident.
Currently Reading Corps is seeking both full-time and part-time tutors in Perham, Pelican Rapids, Underwood, Battle Lake and Henning. Tutors receive a modest living allowance and education scholarships based on time commitment. Application deadline is Aug. 11 with service running from Aug. 30, 2021 through June 18, 2022.
More information regarding programs, benefits, and online applications are available at www.readingandmath.org.
