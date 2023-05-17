The 2022-23 school year has seen an increase in the number of books being pulled from public school library shelves and class curriculums. Sensitive and mature themes, outdated language and characters displaying a variety of diverse characteristics have parents and school administrators asking: “What is too far?"
According to PEN America's July-December 2022 report, nationwide there are 1,477 instances of individual books that have been banned. That is 28% higher than the six months prior. Among the top reasons for a title being banned are violence and abuse, health and wellbeing, grief and death. While some titles are reviewed and are fated with a complete removal from the school, some are removed just from library circulation or just class curriculum. Some titles used in lesson plans have been grandfathered in through a long history of use. Titles like “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” have been used steadily in classes for generations. Both of these are now considered controversial.
District 544 currently has 72 books that are being reviewed. Jeff Drake, ISD 544 superintendent, has seen passionate views on both sides of the matter. He addressed the administration's stance on the topic in an article, “MediaCenter Materials Selection,” published on the school district website. The most recent books brought into question were shared with the board and have sexually explicit excerpts. The titles were found in the Kennedy Secondary School media center and the Area Learning Center library. Portions of the novels were read aloud, making those in attendance at the public forum uncomfortable listening.
"The descriptions were graphic and would be considered offensive by many parents," Drake explained.
So what is the school’s role in governing materials and the levels of appropriateness?
Drake said,"Most parents are likely to expect schools to screen out materials whose content may be too mature in nature for students. That’s a fair expectation. Parents send their children to school with the understanding that we will provide a safe and largely wholesome environment. We accept that responsibility." He went on, "We also accept a responsibility to allow students access to diverse perspectives and thoughts. Our goal is to develop students with strong critical thinking skills. We don’t tell them what to believe. We provide students with the opportunity to create a foundation of knowledge, teach them analytical skills and allow them to develop their own ideologies based on their personal life experiences, values and perspectives. The district’s goal is to propagate free thinkers."
When choosing new titles to add to their collections, the district follows a policy aimed at weighing several factors before making a selection. Above all, Drake emphasizes, is the question “Is it harmful to children?”
Any resident, parent, guardian, student or employee can bring a title into review. The steps for this are outlined in Drake’s article and begin with the concerned party filling out the citizen’s request for reconsideration of center materials. From there, it is pulled from circulation until reviewed and a decision is made. Anything from complete removal to needing a parent’s permission to access a title, are possibilities. The lines around protecting students and protecting their creative rights is certainly blurred. A delicate balance is being sought between new state legislation and policies for schools and worried parents. One concrete fact is certain, however, at the center of the conversation is the well being, health and safety of students. All sides can agree on that.
To read Superintendent Jeff Drake's full article, visit fergusotters.org.