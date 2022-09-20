With area school terms well underway, students and families alike are enjoying the extracurricular activities, academics, and sports that a new school year brings.
School districts throughout Otter Tail County employ a large number of professionals across numerous departments to provide the best education experience possible, and one of these crucial roles is that of the substitute teacher.
Shari VerDorn of Pelican Rapids Public Schools is the substitute teacher coordinator and explains how subs are a vital component to a healthy school system: “Last year we utilized a substitute teacher every single school day – we’re always looking for qualified subs.”
Pelican Rapids Schools has a current student enrollment of approximately 900 students K-12 and employs numerous substitute teachers for filling in for both planned and unforeseen teacher absences. Fully certified substitute teachers earn $140 for a full day of filling in, and they are not to exceed 15 consecutive days replacing the same classroom teacher.
Substitute teachers in Minnesota must have a short-call substitute license and hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree. In lieu of a BA, a candidate may provide evidence of five years of work experience, an associate’s degree or a professional certification from an approved certifying organization that is directly assigned to a Career and Technical or Career Pathways licensure field.
Short-call licenses are valid for three years, expiring on June 30 of the expiration year and may be renewed an unlimited number of times; first time application cost is $90.25 which includes the fingerprint card fee, with renewals costing $57.
More information on position requirements and application processes can be found at the following: mn.gov.
