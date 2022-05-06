It’s no secret that the need for early childhood education, and childcare in general, is in high demand right now. The city of Perham is soon going to see a new addition to the community’s preschool options.
Empowering Kids is a non-profit learning program geared toward children with autism. Over the past few years, Empowering Kids has seen great growth and support. Recently, the organization had the option to expand into a larger building.
“Once we had the opportunity to expand our building, we decided that our little kiddos are really where we are seeing the most intense need from right now,” said Chelsey Hendrickx, program coordinator at Empowering Kids.
Hendrickx, who has been working at Empowering Kids for three years, will soon be taking on the role of preschool teacher at the new Montessori Inclusive Preschool.
Hendrickx has a long history in education. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. Recently, she went back to school at the North American Montessori Center to learn more about the Montessori teaching method. Now, she is looking forward to jumping into the first year of preschool at Empowering Kids.
Why start a Montessori school? What makes a Montessori school different from other schools?
At a Montessori school, children are given the opportunity to learn and grow at their own pace. During a typical day at a Montessori school, students don’t have to constantly stop and start, going from subject to subject, which is commonplace at other schools. Kids can dive into a subject during their “work cycle,” and learn until they are ready to move onto a different topic.
Hendrickx noted that this method can be particularly beneficial for students with autism. “Once (students) are engrossed in something, they want to see it through or have a large quantity of time to work on it,” explained Hendrickx. “Then, they get to transition when they want.”
She described the learning style as student-led — focused on each child’s own curiosity.
The Montessori Inclusive Preschool opening at Empowering Kids will be an inclusive, neurodiverse preschool, with a mix of students that are neurotypical along with students with autism. In addition to that, the student ages will range from 3-years-old to 6-years-old. “What we really want to do is we want kids to be able to explore and be themselves no matter where they are,” shared Hendrickx.
The inclusive school will provide a diverse experience for students, benefiting both children that are neurotypical as well as students with autism.
Another unique aspect of the preschool is that classes will run year round, with the first year starting in September. “Again, it is hard on kids to just abruptly stop and then have a huge three month break, and then get back into the swing of things,” Hendrickx explained. “By offering (school) all year, we really hope to help kids be more comfortable in their setting.”
Registration recently opened for the preschool and there will be an open house on May 16, 5-7 p.m. It’s a great opportunity for those who are curious about the school to see the building and ask questions about the Montessori style of learning.
Hendrickx stressed that if anyone has any questions, she would be more than happy to talk with them and even set up a tour.
She also shared that she hopes the opening of this school will give parents more options when it comes to education and will give them the opportunity to pick what is best for their child.
“We’re really excited to be able to offer this opportunity here in Perham,” she said. “There are so many amazing things about this community and there are so many different types of education, that we’re really just in awe of how welcoming (the community) was to another (preschool) coming.”
More information about Empowering Kids and the Montessori Inclusive Preschool can be found at empoweringkidsperham.org. or by calling 218-346-2322.