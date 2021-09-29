Get ready to pedal. The second annual Ferber Park Mountain Bike Festival is rolling into town this weekend. Hosted through Pedal Fergus Falls and organized by “crazy bike guy” David Jensen, this fun family friendly event will take place on Sunday.
Five years ago, a mountain bike trail was developed on the northeastern edge of Fergus Falls, called Ferber Park. To create more awareness about the beautiful trail, Jensen started the first Ferber Park Mountain Bike Festival in 2019. This will be the festival’s second year, due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020.
The Festival is hosted on “Take A Kid Mountain Biking Day.” Created in 2004, Take A Kid Mountain Biking Day is a day where kids can discover and celebrate the joy of “pedaling two wheels on dirt,” according to the International Mountain Bicycling Association. Recognized by Congress, the day is a national initiative to get kids outside and active.
Jensen, who used to race competitively and now focuses on building a healthy bike culture, says the event at Ferber Park is both to raise awareness of the great trail system Fergus Falls has to offer, as well as to take part in the national celebration.
No registration is required and there is no entry fee. People with all abilities are invited attend. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with open riding. After open riding, there will be a kids’ lap challenge followed by an adult lap challenge.
Along with lots of biking, there will be music, hot dogs, prizes and more. “It’s not meant to be intimidating or serious,” said Jensen, “just a real fun, relaxed atmosphere.”
More information about the event can be found on pedalff.org.
