Becoming a master gardener can be a very rewarding experience.
Longtime local master gardener Bev Johnson, who shares her wisdom in the pages of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal every week, empowers those wanting to get into gardening for the first time, or just enjoys answering questions about planting conditions or locations or what fertilizer is best for a specific plant.
The volunteer position is offered through the University of Minnesota.
While most would think that it might be a solitary backyard type job, it is not. There are quite a few public events and facets of the job.
“I’ve always been a bit of a loner and when you’re a master gardener you don’t get to be one,” said Johnson. “You have to contribute to the group and I get a lot of calls from people that make me concentrate on what I’ve learned and be able to pass it on.”
Johnson keeps a simple philosophy when imparting her wisdom to initiates or advanced gardeners.
“One thing we do is teach people about gardening as much as we can and how to do it properly, what to plant, where to plant, when to plant.”
It is a very public position. Johnson stated that at first she was surprised at the amount of time spent out in the public and the time commitment itself.
“People know my name and they know me, I walk down the street and they recognize my voice and they say, “You’re Bev, can I ask you a question?” which is a little disconcerting sometimes. It certainly made me come out of my shell,” added Johnson.
Johnson said that during the first year of being a master gardener you have to have 50 hours of volunteer time, after that it’s 25 hours and five hours of education. Some education takes place at the University of Minnesota Morris.
The job comes with unexpected perks as well, as Johnson has learned over the years. She shared that most of the time, she gets regular gardening type questions, but sometimes, very rarely she will get some off the wall inquiries. One in particular was about a spider.
“A lady called the extension office and said she had a spider she wanted us to identify. I said you’ll have to bring it in so we can look at it. She said I can’t, I just flushed it,” exclaimed Johnson.
The application period to become a University of Minnesota Extension master gardener volunteer is open through Oct. 1.
Training is all online and is spread out over a 14-week period. The University of Minnesota states that to become a master gardener, individuals commit to complete online training and mandatory volunteer time; however, many choose to devote more time to the program.
The U of M has trained thousands of master gardeners from all walks of life; each year, the university said in total, they contribute more than 140,000 hours of service in the Minnesota communities they serve.
To learn more about the program or apply to become a master gardener, visit z.umn.edu/MG_info or call 612-625-9864.