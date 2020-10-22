Due to the recent winter storm, area schools, businesses and other facilities have closed or altered hours. Here are the recent announcements with potential updates to follow.
Schools closed:
Ashby - E Learning Day
Battle Lake - E Learning Day
Fergus Falls - Conferences also rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29
Henning
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy
Rothsay
Underwood - Distance Learning Day K-12
West Central Area
Businesses and facilities:
Fergus Falls Public Library
Churches:
Sverdrup Lutheran Church (Underwood)
