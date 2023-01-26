FEELING HONORED

Daily Journal Media general manager and managing editor, Heather Kantrud, accepted 17 awards on behalf of Daily Journal Media and its staff at the 2023 Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards on Thursday, including a first place Dave Pyle New Journalist award.

Daily Journal Media and staff were recognized for multiple accomplishments with 17 awards at the 2021-22 Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest Awards, on Jan. 26, at the 2023 MNA Convention & Trade Show in Brooklyn Park.



