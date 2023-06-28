If you own a small business or know of a small business that deserves recognition, the deadline to apply for “America’s Top Small Business” is just two weeks away. Eligible small business owners can apply for the award through Jul. 7.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is looking for small business owners who are making meaningful contributions to the economy, creating jobs and who embody the spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and initiative.
"America's Top Small Business Awards" (formerly Dream Big Awards) will be honoring achievements made by small businesses and their contributions toward America’s growth.
There are seven regions which states are divided into. Minnesota is in the Northwest Region along with Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The businesses will be evaluated and scored on their answers to 10 questions about their business growth, contribution to the local economy, innovation, successful business strategies, and community engagement.
The top ten small businesses from each region will be recognized at a local ceremony and will be featured in the media.
The business with the highest overall score from each region will go on to compete for the title of “America’s Top Small Business” and win $25,000 from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
President and CEO of the U.S.Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne P. Clark said, “Small business owners across the country embody the values of America, including a strong work ethic, a commitment to innovation, and a spirit of service. Their entrepreneurship and resilience contribute immeasurably to our local communities and national economy.”
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and economic levels. Its members include small businesses and local chambers of commerce, leading industry associations and corporations and everything in between.
Businesses, both small and large, have depended on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for more than 100 years, to advocate for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow the economy.
CO— , the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s digital platform for small business, is dedicated to helping business owners start, run and grow successful companies. CO— provides timely information and resources for business owners during all stages of their growth through expert content, interviews with business leaders, and virtual and in-person events.
To apply for the chance to be “America’s Top Small Business” and for more information about small businesses, visit uschamber.com.
