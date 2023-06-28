Small business

Small businesses across the country have helped America's economic growth.

 Submitted

If you own a small business or know of a small business that deserves recognition, the deadline to apply for “America’s Top Small Business” is just two weeks away. Eligible small business owners can apply for the award through Jul. 7.



