Everyone in the community has a responsibility to watch over those of us who may need extra services or what are termed as vulnerable adults. Also vulnerable are children and youth in possible or confirmed abusive situations, where outside help is called for or needed.
Minnesota statutes provide the requirements for reporting maltreatment of children or adults and who is required to report, in other words, what is referred to as a mandated reporter.
“Mandated reporters would be a person who knows or has reason to believe a child is being maltreated, as defined in section 260E.03,” states Minnesota law, “or has been maltreated within the preceding three years shall immediately report the information to the local welfare agency, agency responsible for assessing or investigating the report, police department, county sheriff, tribal social services agency, or tribal police department if the person is a professional person who is engaged in the practice of the healing arts, social services, hospital administration, psychological or psychiatric treatment, child care, education, correctional supervision, probation and correctional services, or law enforcement or a member of the clergy.”
Otter Tail County Human Services Director Deb Sjostrom said people need to be vigilant.
“If you suspect a child or vulnerable adult is being neglected or abused, including financial exploitation of adults, make a report. When in doubt — report. In doing so, you could make a big difference in the life of a child or vulnerable adult,” said Sjostrom.
Some people may be mandated by law to report maltreatment, and thus are required to take Mandated Reporter Training. This is offered by the state of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota for credentialed professionals, such as social workers.
Whether the report is suspected maltreatment of minors or adults, Otter Tail County Human Services is the local lead agency responsible to screen the reports. For suspected child maltreatment, the MN Child Maltreatment Intake, Screening, and Response Path Guidelines are used by local lead agencies/County Human Services.
Minnesota’s Adult Protective Services, or the MAARC system, are also a statewide source for filing reports of maltreatment. MAARC states that taking action can be uncomfortable, but it’s important for people who are vulnerable, as a reporter of maltreatment may be someone’s only chance for getting help.
MAARC also states that it is important to report all suspected abuse, neglect and financial exploitation and say that It’s very possible the person you are concerned for may be reluctant or unwilling to tell others what happened to them. They may need to know that people care and help is available.
MAARC states that between July 2020 and June 2021, The Minnesota Department of Human Services received an average of 4,600 reports of alleged maltreatment each month. There are likely many more incidents that go unreported.
Some of the signs of maltreatment include physical signs like broken bones, bruises, bleeding, burns, cuts or infections, weight loss, dehydration, lack of necessities such as food, water or utilities, not having needed medical care, bloody sheets or clothing, not dressed for the weather, being dirty or unkempt.
Some of the behavioral signs of maltreatment may include increased agitation, combativeness or confusion, disrespectful or humiliating treatment, fear or anxiety, isolation or withdrawal, conflicting statements, hesitation to talk openly.
Financial signs of maltreatment can include unpaid bills, lack of access to an individual’s own money, sudden changes in spending or financial management, unexplained missing funds or valuables, losses from theft or fraud, forged signatures or financial transactions, an individual is taken to make an account withdrawal.
These are just some of the signs that abuse of a child or vulnerable adult may be happening.
MAARC is the state-wide common entry point and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The toll-free number is 844-880-1574.