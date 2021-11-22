The countdown lasted until midnight last night during the 2021 Give to the Max Day. As the clock struck 12, $34.3 million dollars had been donated to Minnesota nonprofits and schools.
The total amount easily broke last year’s record of $30.4 million and generous givers donated to 6,114 different causes. At the peak of giving, GiveMN recorded an astonishing 78 donations through their website in one second.
Donors and organizations from all of the 11 Native nations and 87 counties in Minnesota took part in the 2021 Give to the Max Day. Not only did Minnesotans participate, but donors from all 50 states and from 38 different countries gave during this year’s Give to the Max Day.
“The generosity we saw on display yesterday is crucial for organizations across the state to remain resilient and continue their critical work,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, in a press release about the successful day. “Giving is a way for us all to put our values into action. Give to the Max serves as a kickoff to the giving season, and we are grateful Minnesotans continue to generously support the thousands of causes strengthening communities throughout our state.”
Additionally, GiveMN gave more than $100,000 in prize grants to randomly selected nonprofits and schools every 15 minutes, thanks to their partnership with the Bush Foundation. Project Legacy, based in Rochester, won the grand prize “Super Sized Golden Ticket” grant of $10,000.
