The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ North Dakota Bismarck Mission was in the area working on a mission project specific to genealogy. The mission does service projects within their boundaries, which covers all of North Dakota and limited parts of surrounding states.
One such project brought missionaries to Fergus Falls area cemeteries to secure photos of individual headstones, names and other information to be uploaded to an online database called BillionGraves, which is also available on mobile devices as an application (app).
Elders Zackery Prior and Brennon Peck visited Aastad, Vang, Knollwood and Konsberg cemeteries during their time in the area. Communications specialist for the mission, Sister Jamie Erdmann, shared that the hope is to give back to the Fergus Falls community, which has been kind to their missionaries, and provide opportunities to engage in advancing the online genealogy project for more complete and accurate data.
“The idea behind all of our service with this app is the importance of family history and the connection between families that our church takes very seriously,” Peck said, explaining the project has no end date as there are always more cemeteries to document.
While photographing and gathering information, Peck and Prior also did some cemetery cleanup.
“Caring for some of the headstones brings an overwhelming feeling of peace,” Peck shared, highlighting it is sometimes difficult if cemeteries have been neglected and a lot of cleanup is required in order to identify a grave marker.
Prior shared the purpose of the project is to help preserve headstones and to help people see their ancestors’ headstones without physically being present.
“It’s a pretty easy process that anyone can do,” he said, stating that after downloading the BillionGraves app users navigate to a cemetery and use built-in image capture options to photograph each marker, at which point the app uploads the photos to a server where a user can upload additional information, such as names and dates.
BillionGraves is also available online at billiongraves.com/search/cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.