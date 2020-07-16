Nate Erickson is trying to move on with his life but he knows the trip will take some time.
The young man will have many opportunities in the years ahead to share memories of his friend, Seth Nelson, and to remember July 8, 2020.
It was a quarter after 5 p.m. that hot, sultry afternoon when Erickson lost his friend and fellow mechanic to an EF4 tornado. The twister generated winds of up to 260 mph as it pulverized the shop where the two men had taken refuge and trashed heavy equipment in the yard of Hansen’s Service LLC.
The tornado traveled northeastward into St. Olaf Township and into other farmsteads for 6-9 miles on the ground according to the National Weather Service. Houses and buildings were destroyed, farm fields were devastated and entire trees were knocked down.
Erickson was working in the big, steel-girder shop that afternoon when he heard Nelson call to him from outside in the yard.
“Hey Nate, you gotta come out and look at this,” Erickson recalled one week to the day after the tornado destroyed Travis Hansen’s place 3 miles southeast of Dalton.
Approaching from the southwest was a tornado funnel. There was no rain or hail, just sunshine.
“All of a sudden there was this nasty color in the sky,” Erickson said.
The danger they were in did not immediately sink in on the pair.
“We were so preoccupied with getting stuff for our friends on Snapchat,” Erickson said.
It was Nelson’s idea to take shelter inside the shop building and shut the doors. They stood in the middle of the building for about 15-20 seconds until something big slammed into the back wall of the shop and buckled it in half. Nelson saw a Case 550 tractor nearby, jumped under it and hung on with all his strength.
“Then the whole building went over the top of me,” he said.
The big four-wheel drive diesel tractor was pushed from one side of the shop floor to the other. It took Erickson along for a terrifying ride.
“You have some pretty close calls in life but not like that where you’re completely helpless,” Erickson said. “I didn’t expect to live through that.”
The next thing Erickson recalls was being buried in a lot of stuff that had been inside the shop. It took him a couple of minutes to dig his way out.
“I wasn’t knocked out but I was really banged up,” Erickson said.
Nelson was gone - the only death from the tornado in southern Otter Tail County.
Erickson recalls that Nelson was anxious to finish his work that Wednesday by 6 p.m. The father of four was looking forward to spending some time with a couple of his sons.
Both men attended school in Battle Lake until Erickson transferred to Henning and were a year apart in school. Later, when Erickson attended Alexandria Technical College for diesel mechanics, Nelson was there for small engine repair. Erickson said that even though Nelson had not trained in diesel engines, he was the best diesel mechanic he knew. The pair had only begun working together in March.
In the days after the disaster down County Highway 82 between Dalton and Ashby there was a small forest of cranes in action owned by customers who were on site to help Hansen and his workers put the scrambled yard back together.
“We had a good support system because we’ve always been there to help them,” Erickson said.
Erickson is the first to admit that he has not fully processed last week’s tragedy but he’ll soon see his 10-month-old celebrate 11 months of life. He also has a new service truck and some tools to stock it with.
“I’m happy to be alive,” Erickson said. “It happened so fast and the aftermath was so horrible.”
