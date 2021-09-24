National Recovery Month is observed every September to educate people that substance-use treatment and mental health services can enable individuals struggling, to live a rewarding, healthy life. Jenna Kavanagh, licensed drug and alcohol counselor, reflected on her journey through addiction and recovery in observance of a month that is important to her. 

Q: What sort of addiction did you struggle with?

A: I struggled with alcohol, yet experimented with other substances in college.

Q:When did it begin for you?

A:Thinking back, I believe it started in college. I did not know it at the time. But I did not see what I was doing then. It started with drinking socially throughout the first year of college, then went to drinking more in the evenings, even if it was alone. I lived with my sister the second year in college and she knew I drank, but did not know I was hiding a small bottle of whiskey under the sink in my personal bathroom. I remember thinking I could take a pull from the bottle and then visibly drink a glass of wine or mixed drink and not be questioned. The bottle kept getting bigger and bigger throughout the next couple of years and eventually I was hiding and drinking 1.75 liters of vodka almost daily.

Q: How long do you think you were in denial?

A: That is hard for me to pinpoint. I would say I was in denial throughout college because it was socially acceptable to be going to the bar and to socially drink at that age. I thought drinking before the bar or at home was just saving money versus thinking of it as I needed to drink with the main goal of getting drunk. After college, I got married and he was not a big drinker, so that is when the hiding got even worse. I knew the hiding of the booze was not normal, but I felt I had it controlled, as I didn’t drink every day. When I noticed myself drinking daily out of routine, yet to the extent of being intoxicated, I knew it wasn’t normal. That is also when I was waiting for a certain time in the evening to have my first drink and that routine kept getting earlier and earlier as the days went by.

Q: What made you realize that you needed help?

A: I knew that waking up with withdrawals daily, which included shakes, nausea, dizziness and no appetite, I was in trouble. I knew that I needed the help in order to stop drinking, yet I didn’t know how to admit I needed the help for roughly three years. That is why the cycle kept going for those years. I remember my first time telling my husband at the time, I needed to go to detox. I had never been, but knew I was not in a good place and could not do it alone. 

Within a year I had been to detox four times if I remember right. We did not tell anyone about the struggles I was going through, which gave me the justification to keep doing what I knew and that was to drink. Every time I got out of detox, I felt I had control, it would be different and I would start drinking within a day or two, due to feeling good and “cured.” The treatments started when we went to my aunt’s funeral in Illinois and I had to ride there with my family in the car for the entire time. I ended up getting caught drinking in the bathroom of a gas station by my mother and sister. I was drinking to maintain my withdrawals just to make it home. That is what led to my first inpatient treatment. 

When I completed 45 days of inpatient treatment, I had found out I was pregnant. I thought this was going to be life changing and it was for a short amount of time. After having a healthy baby boy, I was sober for six weeks when I was home with him. I went back to work on my first day and was back at the liquor store and the cycle started all over, but worse. 

Fast forward two months and I was back in inpatient treatment, due to pressure from my family. Over the next few months, I completed two inpatient treatments and two more detox episodes. I could not grasp sobriety at that point in my life, but looking back, I was not willing to do what I needed to.

On Jan. 1, 2016, I was kicked out of my house I shared with my son and husband. I was 30 years old and living in my parents’ basement, with no job, no car and no support, or so I thought. I was hopeless and so I continued to drink over seeing my son when I was given the opportunity. In March 2016, I was served divorce papers and this meant I was losing the love of my life of 12 years. I don’t think at the time I realized what was happening to my life. I also had no more rights to my son and had to see him under supervision. 

The divorce filing happened, due to me being a danger to my son for many reasons, such as drinking and driving with him in the car. I now felt freedom, I could do what I wanted, when I wanted and no one was going to interfere with my drinking. Around this time, I was told I had three months to live if I kept drinking, due to liver and kidney concerns caused by the drinking. I kept telling myself I would drink today and not tomorrow. This was a common thought that I could never follow through with.

In April 2016, I got a DWI and blew a .297 and felt completely sober. My tolerance was high and my organs were shot. I continued to drink and got a probation violation for drinking on an alcohol monitor on May 18, 2016. That was my last drink.

Q: What were some misconceptions you had about addiction?

A: Misconceptions I had about drinking were that I could do it on my own. My father is a recovering alcoholic and he never went to meetings and was able to just stop. I believed I could do the same. I also believed I would be judged and wouldn’t be able to use my college degree in criminal justice, because now I was a criminal. I felt completely alone and felt no one would understand me and how I thought. I was wrong on all of those thoughts.

Q: What does recovery look like?

A: Recovery is something I can not put into words in a fully accurate way. Recovery is beautiful. Life does not stop, crisis situations do not stop, but the way I have learned to handle crises and the positive outlook I have each day, completely changes how you engage with people and live.

Q: How has your life changed since addressing addiction?

A: My life has changed completely. I have been sober for over five years now and feel blessed. I have my son in my life almost every day and my ex-husband is one of my biggest supporters and we have an amazing relationship. We have been through it all and it has only made us stronger in co-parenting our son. I am a monthly speaker for the VIP panel for MADD to share my story in hopes of helping just one person. I graduated from the DWI court program in Otter Tail County and now am on the team for helping offenders in the program. 

I facilitated AA meetings in the county jail for inmates, I have spoken at schools, conventions and advocate programs. I went back to graduate school to help others who are just like me. I am now a licensed alcohol and drug counselor at Transformative Recovery Center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. I would not change my experiences, losses and heartbreaks for anything. My past does not define me, but it has made me who I am and that person is someone who has hope for all of those who are struggling. Recovery is full of opportunities, we just have to be teachable and open-minded.

In closing, Kavanagh shared the following: “Most people who struggle with addiction feel misunderstood and alone. They believe they have done the worst things possible, but I guarantee when reaching out for help they find they relate to many in the same situation. Recovery is possible and I am living proof of that.”

Load comments