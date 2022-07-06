Roads in Minnesota face unique and harsh conditions.
From snowplows, heavy farming machinery and trucks to temperature fluctuations that range from 60 below to into the triple-digits, the driving surfaces Minnesotans use every day are exposed to relentlessly brutal traffic and weather.
Asphalt is an incredibly durable road material, however there are experimental sections of highways and roads in Minnesota and throughout Otter Tail County that utilize different compositions of roadway material in efforts to recycle and discover more durable compositions for thoroughfares.
Glassphalt is such an alternative. In this material, 10-20% of the aggregate used in making the road is cullet, an industry term for crushed recycled glass.
Although studied and utilized in small projects since the late 1960’s, the use of glass-infused hot mix asphalt for roads requires more studies and a wider sampling of location-specific data.
Two experimental pieces of glassphalt roadways done in Otter Tail County were implemented 15-20 years ago and utilized crushed glass mixed throughout the gravel base existing underneath the pavement surface.
Otter Tail County Engineer Chuck Grotte describes certain challenges associated with roadwork initiatives focused on utilizing alternative materials: “The recycling market for glass changes from time to time – sometimes it’s available and sometimes it isn’t.”
“The roads utilizing a glass base have held up comparably to those using normal gravel,” Grotte mentions. “It’s more of a means to dispose of unwanted glass at this point in time.”
Grotte explains that while the utilization of cullet offsets the cost of other aggregate materials, the transportation and cleaning associated with the process makes it difficult to discern any tangible economic benefits.
Bioasphalt is another surface mixture with a promising future in sustainable roadway construction; instead of using recycled glass as an aggregate additive, bioasphalt compositions currently being studied for widespread use include organic ingredients such as corn, algae, starches, sugar and other plant materials.
While Minnesota is not known for the best roads around, perhaps being recognized for more sustainable ones may be within the state’s future.
