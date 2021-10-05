A local radio advertisement celebrating the benefits of recycling has been selected as a 2021 Radio Mercury Awards finalist. The Radio Mercury Awards are the only competition for radio and audio. Produced by the Radio Advertising Bureau, the competition encourages the development of creative, unique and effective radio advertising.  

Cedar Walters of Otter Tail County Solid Waste and Greg Arends of Leighton Broadcasting partnered together to create the “Give Waste A New Life” radio advertisements. The advertisement selected as the finalist is one of 14 national finalists in the purpose-driven spot or campaign category. 

The “Give Waste A New Life” advertisements feature a fictional news reporter who can’t help but get carried away with the benefits of recycling in Otter Tail County. He gets caught up celebrating the usefulness of recycled products such as recycled glass being used to create 2.3 million beer bottles, recycled cardboard turning into 11 million pizza boxes and enough recycled paper to make 4.7 million rolls of toilet paper. 

“I think people respond well to fun, and that was my goal,” said Walters in a recent press release, “to show people what recycling can do in tangible terms but make it so fun that people can’t help but listen and laugh. Thanks to the creativity of Greg at Leighton Broadcasting, I think we achieved that goal together.”

A virtual awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 17 where the winners of the 2021 Radio Mercury Awards will be announced. To learn more about recycling and to listen to the innovative and funny radio advertisements, check out ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/give-waste-a-new-life-recycle/.

 

