The Solid Waste Department has started work on the Single-Sort Recycling Grant that was awarded earlier this year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The grant funds will support expansion of the single-sort recycling program to more county residents and businesses.
“One of the first tasks of the project is gathering input from diverse stakeholders from across the county,” explains Cedar Walters, the public information and education officer with Otter Tail County. “To solicit this input, an advisory committee made up of community stakeholders was formed and had its first meeting in early October to learn about and give input on the planning process. The Advisory committee will meet several times over the coming months to provide input and feedback on the planning process.”
Transitioning to a different recycling system will take time; the process is expected to take several years and will most likely be rolled out in stages. Solid Waste staff are working with the advisory committee and staff from Burns & McDonnel to evaluate multiple program and collection options to create a system that will best serve area communities. Part of the planning process also involves identifying infrastructure needs to handle an increased volume of recyclables.
The OTC recycling program currently collects and processes 4,500 tons of recyclable material every year. Expanding access to single-sort would make recycling for rural residents easier and would be expected to increase collection of recyclables by another 2,000 tons per year. Single-sort recycling was identified as a top priority for residents during completion of the Solid Waste Master Plan last year and is an important step on the path towards "zero landfilling." Moving towards zero landfilling was established as the first guiding principle in the Solid Waste Master Plan, a document that will guide program development and services over the next 25 years.
As Nov. 15 was America Recycles Day, it is a great time for residents to reevaluate their recycling practices. Minnesota has robust recycling programming and infrastructure. Residents around the state collect about 2.5 million tons of recycling each year, worth an estimated $690 million and 37,000 jobs in MN are directly or indirectly related to the recycling industry. Over 200 companies in the state use recycled material in their products – including some of the recycling collected right here in OTC.
In 2021, OTC collected and shipped out approximately 4,807 tons, or 9.6 million lbs. of material to be recycled. It can be hard to visualize or understand what that kind of volume means or the impact it has. Pair that with common misconceptions about recycling being landfilled or burned and it’s not surprising that some people are skeptical about the benefits of recycling. Recycling from OTC is sold to end-markets in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest and does get recycled, contrary to what is sometimes seen in the media.
The following are brief descriptions of each material the county collects through their recycling program:
Paper: OTC accepts multiple kids of paper from newspapers and magazines to office paper, junk mail and food boxes. Paper can be recycled multiple times and is put into a giant blender called a hydropulper to break it down before forming the material into new sheets. According to the EPA, the paper recycled here each year saves approximately 17,000 mature trees and over three million gallons of water.
Plastic: The plastic collected stays in the Midwest region and is made into recycled plastic lumber. As long as residents are putting acceptable plastic items into their recycling bins it does get recycled. OTC accepts plastic containers, preferably with the caps on. Plastic containers with the numbers one, two and five are the most valuable and recyclable types of plastic. Unfortunately there are lots of kinds of plastic packaging that aren’t accepted in recycling programs, usually due to different kinds of materials fused together as found in juice pouches or thin flexible film packaging that gets dirty easily such as shopping bags. Residents are urged to drop off plastic bags at grocery store locations or bins put out by the Lions Clubs for recycling.
Metal: Metal can be recycled endlessly – if it gets put in the recycling bin! Metal can be recycled into new cans in as little as 60 days and is a high value material. Making a new can out of recycled aluminum saves 90% of the energy it would require to make the same can out of bauxite ore that is mined to produce aluminum. Labels are fine; just make sure the cans are empty!
Glass: Glass can also be recycled endlessly, although at this time we are saving up our local glass to be used in road projects. This reduces the cost and environmental impacts of transporting the material long distances, while still reducing landfilling. Just like with cans, labels are fine.
Cardboard: Cardboard is made of long, strong fibers and can be recycled many times over. The cardboard we collect stays in Minnesota and is made into new cardboard boxes. Just like paper, recycling cardboard protects forests, saves water, and saves landfill space for things that can’t be recycled.
Recycling – and then making sure to buy products with recycled content – helps to use resources to their fullest potential, saves energy and water, reduces pollution, and reduces the need for landfilling. Residents are commended for doing their part! The recycling guide for accepted items and a map of recycling drops off sites can be found here: ottertailcountymn.us.