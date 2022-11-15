A call to recycle

Baled plastic containers awaiting shipping in OTC. The plastic collected in Otter Tail County stays within the region and is processed into plastic lumber. 

 Submitted | Cedar Walters

The Solid Waste Department has started work on the Single-Sort Recycling Grant that was awarded earlier this year by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The grant funds will support expansion of the single-sort recycling program to more county residents and businesses.



