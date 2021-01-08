The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Fergus Falls Area YMCA, 1164 Friberg Ave., Wednesday, Jan. 20, Thursday, Jan. 21 and Friday, Jan. 22.

The Red Cross will be taking blood donations from 1-7 p.m. Jan. 20-21 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22.

Appointments are preferred. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossblood.org. and enter sponsor code: Fergus Falls.

