The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Fergus Falls Area YMCA, 1164 Friberg Ave., Wednesday, Jan. 20, Thursday, Jan. 21 and Friday, Jan. 22.
The Red Cross will be taking blood donations from 1-7 p.m. Jan. 20-21 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 22.
Appointments are preferred. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossblood.org. and enter sponsor code: Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.