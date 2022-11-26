So many of the things that Salvation Army does are behind the scenes from helping families rebuild their lives after a tragedy to simply surviving and needing to visit their food programs on a weekly basis.
But the Salvation Army needs the residents of Otter Tail County to step up to help them reach their goals with the annual Red Kettle campaign.
The Salvation Army of Otter Tail County is hoping to raise $366,000 total this year during its holiday giving campaign, with $100,000 of that coming from donations made at the red kettles, according to Capt. Anthony Nordan.
So far as of Nov. 23, they have only raised $3,464 in the campaign, but Nordan said the next two weeks are the most crucial, as people are out doing the Christmas shopping. He said that is when people can really help.
“The Red Kettle initiative is critical to The Salvation Army’s $366,000 holiday fundraising campaign, as 45% of the organization’s funding is raised in the last three months of the year. These are funds that are needed to provide struggling OTC families with food, housing and financial assistance throughout the year,” said Nordan.
The familiar Red Kettles will be out at Service Food, Ben Franklin, Dollar Tree, Fleet Farm, Wal-mart and the American Legion through Dec. 24, Mondays through Saturdays.
Nordan said another huge need this season for the organization this year are bell ringers for the red kettle locations.
“When times are tough, we see more people relying on The Salvation Army for help,” said Nordan. “In turn, we rely on volunteers for their help at this most important time of year. Volunteers play an important role in helping us meet our objectives.
People can volunteer to ring individually or as a group at one of the sites. They still have 2,626 hours left unfilled. Nordan says that they especially need help as they get into December.
Nordan also added that if a business would like a counter kettle for their customers to donate to, they will deliver it.
Nordan says that even if people can spare one hour it would help so many families.
“One hour of ringing often raises $30. One meal is $3 in our lunch program, one gas card is $25 from social services,” said Nordan.
Anything donated during the season goes into the general fund to pay for social services throughout Otter Tail County, such as the feeding program and after school program and so many others.
Nordan emphasized that volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries, or shelter an individual for a night.
Salvation Army red kettles continue to accept cash, but also offer many safe and easy digital payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal and QR code scanning.
Individuals, families, churches, businesses and others can register to ring or find more information at registertoring.com.