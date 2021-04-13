The historic Red River Mill in downtown Fergus Falls may soon be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
On April 6, the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Review Board, which is part of the Department of Administration, approved the nomination of the Red River Mill for the National Register of Historic Places.
State board member and executive director Chris Schuelke of the Otter Tail County Historical Society says that if the state review board approves a nomination it goes to the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., for formal final approval, which is the final step.
Schuelke said, “This is a very exciting prospect because the Mill has been empty since around 1990, I believe. After all those years there’s now the possibility that the owners could now utilize financial incentives like historic tax credits to try to develop housing. It is a very formal process.”
Schuelke says a final decision could come within a matter of weeks.
“This again shows how important it is that people are trying to reuse historic buildings for other purposes, which is the whole point of historic preservation. How really interesting that would be to anchor right on the river to turn into a nice historic housing project,” Schuelke added.
Schuelke says the primary thing being brought to the table are the tax credits, with the owners of the property being able to utilize very low tax credits, or even deferred tax credits for a prospective project. He says it is simply a financial incentive for developers of historic buildings to redevelop or reuse the properties.
The current owner of the property is listed as Kevin Bartram with MBA Architects of Fargo. Pending the nomination approval they are looking at multifamily apartments or multiuse facilities.
Bartram said at this time they are trying to take advantage of the historic tax credits just in case the Minnesota Legislature doesn’t change the law back to extend the historic tax credit. He said in the last couple of years the tax law changed and there is up to 20% federal tax credit, that still is in place, but currently Minnesota would match that, and do another 20%, but he says there is a possibility that the state tax credit could go away, so they are trying fast track projects like these to get the incentives.
