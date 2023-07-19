IN ACTION

A drone at work in the field.

 Submitted

To battle the rising costs of fertilizer and ongoing equipment costs, many producers and farmers are turning to technology.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?