LA CROSSE — The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,500 full- and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
UW-La Crosse — uwlax.edu — is the state's top-ranked public or private higher education institution by U.S. News & World Reports for master's degree institutions and has been ranked among the top Midwestern public institutions for more than a decade. UW-La Crosse remains one of only two Wisconsin colleges to consistently make Kiplinger's Personal Finance's list of the top 100 best values nationwide in public colleges.
Students earning degrees in May included:
Elbow Lake
Austin Redepenning, Master of Science, physician assistant studies
