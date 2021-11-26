The Red River Flour Mill towers above downtown Fergus Falls. It has stood empty since the late 1970s or early 1980s, but that is all about to change with property owner Kevin Bartram’s plan.
Bartram, president of Mutchler Bartram Architects in Fargo, North Dakota, plans to turn the 6-story historic mill into a 5-story boutique hotel. The $5.2 million project is planned to begin construction in spring 2022. Bartram has owned the property since 2016. Initially, he thought about making it an apartment building or condos, but decided that option would not be financially viable.
This concept of this boutique hotel is similar to Airbnb where guests can make reservations and check in online.
“You book your room, a few hours before you’re supposed to check in or able to check in, you’ll get emailed a code onto your phone and you can use your phone or that code to get into the building and get into your room. When you checkout you do it in reverse,” Bartram said.
NeTia Bauman, CEO of Greater Fergus Falls, explained what the redevelopment could bring to the community.
“First of all, it’s going to eliminate that blight, it’s going to look different. It’s going to be an amenity and tourist attraction because it’s going to be a boutique hotel,” she said. “We do not have one of those in Fergus Falls. It will give an opportunity to some of our larger employers, think about Lake Region Healthcare and Otter Tail Power, when they are trying to bring in higher level staff, doctors come to visit. That’s going to be an opportunity to attract them and hopefully encourage them to hopefully consider relocating to Fergus Falls as well. In addition to the amenity piece, the tax implications will be pretty significant as well.”
The tax value of the property is currently appraised at $255,900; however, the projected value after redevelopment is $4-$5 million. Also, the redevelopment of the structure will remove blight from downtown Fergus Falls.
“When commercial property taxes increase, the school district, HRA, port authority, city, county, and state benefit, depending on the percentage breakdown of each municipality,” Bauman said.
What impact could this hotel have on the community? Greater Fergus Falls is currently working on an impact study to find out. While the results are not available yet, Bauman said they know the project will create four to five jobs up front.
Greater Fergus Falls has been a part of this project for about two years, working with Bartram to get the grants and permits in order. Bartram applied to get historic designation for the Red River Flour Mill and received a $130,000 grant to alleviate the costs of asbestos removal, demolition and more. Tax-increment financing was approved by the Fergus Falls City Council for the Red River Flour Mill district.
Bartram enjoys working on historic structures like the Red River Flour Mill. However, getting the mill on the historic register was a key step in making this project possible, Bartram explained.
“It’s kinda the difference between a project going and not going, because remodeling these historic structures is fairly intensive, expensive and time consuming,” he said. “Tax credit makes it at least somewhat affordable and offsets some of those costs.”
Although the national workforce shortage is impacting businesses across the nation, Bauman explained that the second phase of this project may help address local workforce shortages. Two to three years after the hotel is completed, Bartram plans to build an apartment complex next to the hotel.
This hotel has the potential to bring visitors’ dollars into Fergus Falls.
The last hurdles Bartram faces are getting bids on the project. The company is interested in hearing from any Fergus Falls area contractors. Bartram said that they can reach out to get information by calling 701-235-5563 to contact Mutchler Bartram Architects in Fargo.
“The city has been great, helping us out as much as they can,” Bartram said.