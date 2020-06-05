For many of you, a drive-in movie theater is a nostalgic look back at the way things were. Pull into the lot with your vehicle, go to the concession stand, grab popcorn and a soda, and sit back in your car enjoying the latest movie on the big screen. While drive-ins have faded away in recent years, those in the entertainment and art community are resurrecting the idea with the coronavirus pandemic limiting close quarters and in-building viewing. For A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls, it was a perfect way to provide entertainment to the community.
On Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11, A Center for the Arts, the Fergus Falls Area Family YMCA, Otter Tail County Museum, Kaddatz Galleries and Visit Fergus Falls will be hosting “Reels on Wheels” in the YMCA parking lot (1164 Friberg Ave.). The group will show 2008’s “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” starring Brendan Fraser. The movie will begin at 9 p.m. or as soon as the sun allows, according to A Center For the Arts executive director Michael Burgraff, with admittance beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Cost of the event will be $20 per vehicle. Tickets will not be sold onsite and can be purchased at fergusarts.org/. Although attendees are encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, there is no limit to the amount of people in each car. There is a room for 60 cars to enjoy each night.
With Gov. Tim Walz loosening restrictions, moviegoers will be allowed to sit outside their car or in the bed of a truck. Guests are encouraged to bring insect repellent or create makeshift screens for windows as the sound will be broadcast through speakers around the parking lot.
Those in attendance are required to drive into the parking lot from Somerset Road. Here volunteers from the Otter Riser Kiwanis Club will be taking tickets or looking at phones for proof of purchase. Cars will then be directed on where to park in the lot.
Burgraff also emphasized that there are no restrooms at the event. A vehicle may leave before the completion of the movie, but there will be no readmittance.
In regards to concessions, Burgraff recommends that those attending bring their own. “We encourage people to bring their own concessions, but remember, there are no restroom facilities,” Burgraff added.
The movie will be projected on a 20-by-24 foot screen, bigger than the one used at Movies in the Park in recent years, and a “much brighter projector.” “The viewing should be good,” Burgraff laughed.
In regards to movies that could be at upcoming “Reels on Wheels,” Burgraff said that they are looking at several options including Disney movies. The group uses Swank Motion Pictures, a movie and TV show licensing company for its purchases. “We buy the licenses and not everything is available. We do the best we can with the funds that are available. We want to do this for the community,” Burgraff said.
Burgraff mentioned that volunteers will also be going around during the movie collecting donations for the nonprofits that helped put together the event. Previews for these organizations will run before the movie at each showing.
All pertinent rules will be posted in the lot.
“Everybody is excited about it. We have the ability to do more if it is popular,” Burgraff said. “We think more and more will happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.