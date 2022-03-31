It is an event that only comes once. The 150th commemorative Fergus Falls City Council meeting took place on Mar. 30, at 5 p.m. at City Hall's Council Chambers.
The meeting was a historical reenactment involving all current members of the city council and mayor, Ben Schierer, along with various community members posing as characters from the city's past.
With a gavel strike, the mayor started the ceremonial meeting, “I think we all recognize that it’s the 150th anniversary of our community this year, but tonight, Mar. 30, 2022, is the actual 150th anniversary of the first city council meeting in the city of Fergus Falls,” proclaimed Schierer to the crowd in attendance.
The mayor then read the formal proclamation that was prepared by Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) Executive Director Chris Schuelke and his staff.
The proclamation, in part, read as follows: To whereas in 1856, James Fergus hired fellow Scotsman Joe Whitford to scout for potential town sites along the Red River, whereas Whitford came across a section of rapids that he felt could be harnessed for the water power and and he staked a claim with the site naming it Fergus Falls in honor of his employer and whereas in 1870 George B. Wright purchased the town site for just over $100, with a vision of creating Fergus Falls as a regional trade center, and he built a dam on the river to power a sawmill. Whereas, on Mar. 1, 1872 Fergus Falls was chartered as an official village of the state of Minnesota, and the county seat of Otter Tail County. Whereas since that time, the city of Fergus Falls has grown to a population exceeding 14,000 people and plans to commemorate the important milestone of reaching 150 years, and of existence with a year of celebration and special events.
Following the proclamation, Schuelke gave a brief description of the origin of Fergus Falls, followed by a dramatic performance organized by OTCHS. All took place in the city hall council chambers.
The performance portrays the prominent role that women played in the early days of the city. Jean Bowman, executive director of Visit Fergus Falls, portrayed an early prairie woman.
“I think it’s time to learn and be reminded that human beings lived in the area for thousands of years. The skeletal remains of a woman unearthed north of Pelican Rapids in 1932 are 8,000 to 10,000 years old. The people who lived here prior to white settlement came from numerous groups including Cheynne, Menomonie, Dakota and Anishnabie. We may not know their names, but we do know they had thriving cultures with defined roles. Women were responsible for building shelters, child rearing, cultivating, preparing and preserving food and making clothing,” Bowman said in her role.
Those participating in the re-enactment as “historical figures” from the community’s past, along with current city council members, were Ned Erdmann, Jean Bowman, Netia Bauman, Lisa Workman and Kae Honeman.
Other events are planned to take place in commemoration of the 150th Anniversary of the city of Fergus Falls and a full schedule can be found online at visitfergusfalls.com/fergus-falls-150.
The 150th commemorative meeting can be viewed online at youtube.com/watch?v=oo2tvukC_Zg&t=211s.