To this day, the 1919 cyclone in Fergus Falls, around Lake Alice specifically, remains a chilling reminder about how quickly a large storm can generate a tornado and the complete devastation it can cause.
According to Otter Tail County Historical Society Executive Director Chris Schuelke, dozens of homes around the lake were flattened by the June 22, 1919 cyclone, or what is now commonly referred to as a tornado.
“We say now, after much research, that 60 people were killed, with hundreds injured and two-thirds of the town damaged or destroyed. Much of the city’s infrastructure was also damaged ... from bridges, to businesses and electrical resources,” said Schuelke.
Schuelke said the area around Lake Alice was a fairly affluent residential area with business owners and professional people.
“They were definitely nicer homes (on Lake Alice). They weren’t like the Vernon Court area, but there were obviously some very nice turn-of-the-century type homes,” said Schuelke.
Immediately following the impact of the cyclone, the city was virtually cut off from the outside world for at least a couple of days.
“After the cyclone, the city was very isolated. They had to actually go outside of town to find a telegraph pole that was still standing so they could word out about what had happened,” added Schuelke. “The cyclone was not officially rated, but according to Lance Johnson’s book, “The Great Fergus Falls Cyclone,” was estimated to be an EF4 or perhaps even an EF5 tornado. It was extremely damaging.”
Schuelke said turn-of-the-century homes were replaced mostly by 1920s bungalow style houses. The older homes that did survive were either the most solidly built or the luckiest.
"Then you have a few like the historic Cowing House," Schuelke explained, "that stood through the cyclone. Maybe it was lucky. There was so much damage around the lake. Most homes were totally rebuilt. Some were repaired. In the areas with the most damages they were rebuilt.”
Schuelke says some residents didn't rebuild and left the area, but were definitely outnumbered by the ones who stayed and rebuilt. “Obviously there were some people that left Fergus Falls after the cyclone. Mayor George Frankburg had a campaign called “A Bigger and Better Fergus Falls,” which was the official rebuilding campaign. Literally they set about doing that within days they started cleaning up and rebuilding.”
The most interesting conversations that still take place to this day include whether all the debris from the lake was ever fully collected. Schuelke said surprisingly the answer to the question is probably no.
“That’s the legend, we don’t know. For instance the bell from St. James Episcopal Church has never been recovered. There’s probably all sorts of things buried in the murky depths of Lake Alice.”
The cyclone left the lake so filled with debris that at the time, it appeared as if you could walk across it.
As part of Fergus Falls' 150th anniversary, the Otter Tail County Historical Society is leading a walking tour around Lake Alice on June 20 at 7 p.m. with a focus on the cyclone. The cost is $10, with the tour starting at St. James Episcopal Church.