A Fergus Falls man accused of beating an 11-year-old to death this summer is having his case taken to court. Fifty-six-year-old Reggie Bethel is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. Court documents say the boy died at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, on Aug. 7. The following autopsy determined his death to be a homicide as a result of being severely beaten.
Court documents state that police were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Mill Street in Fergus Falls on July 29, responding to a 911 call of a child sustaining serious head injuries. Bethel met the officers at the door and stated that the child had slipped while cleaning up dog urine and feces, and then Bethel attempted to pick up the kid and they both fell down twice more. The officers in attendance noticed the youth lying on a couch and unresponsive, with severe injuries to his face and head. The child’s mother collaborated Bethel's story but the attending physician at Lake Region Healthcare reported injuries the youth sustained were not consistent with what was said and that it was due to significant trauma.
Upon meeting with law enforcement again, Bethel, when faced with the information, admitted that he had gotten frustrated and angry with the child and proceeded to shove the youth’s head into multiple walls inside the residence, according to court documents. Bethel admitted to having anger issues and said he was unable to control himself during incident. He also admitted to having the child’s mother lie about what happened. The child and mother had moved into Bethel’s residence in November of 2020.
The trial is set to begin on Jan. 19 in Fergus Falls.
