The Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department is expanding collection of film plastic for recycling to Wadena County this week thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency earlier this year. Collection in Todd County will begin in July.
A new front load packer truck will be servicing farms and boat storage facilities that produce film plastic waste. Agricultural plastic, boat wrap and other film plastics are a problem material due to the bulky nature of the waste and the lack of convenient disposal options. Prior to the program that was started in 2016, most agricultural film plastic was either landfilled or illegally burned on site, with no practical option for recycling. Currently, Otter Tail County collects approximately 220 tons of film plastic annually from farms and boat storage facilities for recycling. With additional containers rolling out this summer and the dedicated collection route expanding to Todd and Wadena counties, that amount is expected to increase by more than 30% over the next several years. The collected film plastic is used by Revolution Bag, located in Arkansas, to make commercial trash bags with up to 94% post-consumer content.
Program details
Larger generators of film plastic waste may be eligible for an onsite dumpster that will be serviced monthly.
Smaller generators may be eligible for onsite recapture bags that can be filled with film plastic or may drop off film plastic at any transfer station in Otter Tail, Todd or Wadena counties.
There is no charge for collection in any partner county for the initial 12 months of the grant program. Participation in the initial grant program does not obligate you to continue with the program.
Accepted Materials:
Silage plastic, bale wrap, bunker cover (no nylon mesh or reinforcements; no scrim).
Boat film/wrap (cords and ropes cut off).
Not Accepted:
Mesh or scrim; Webbing.
Ropes or cords.
Consumer film plastic (shopping bags).
For more information about the film plastic recycling program visit ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/film-plastic-collection/. If you are interested in participating in this program, contact Zach Fjestad, assistant director for the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department at 218-998-8950.
