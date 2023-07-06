The Fergus Falls State Hospital, later known as the Regional Treatment Center, opened its doors for patients in 1890, serving the mentally ill as well as people with developmental disabilities and chemical dependency issues. For many years close to 2,000 people resided at the facility, which closed in 2007.
It was tough going during World Wall II at the state hospital, due to food, clothing and gasoline rations which were among many challenges from 1941 to 1945. Add to that were several employees leaving for military service.
Some doctors and nurses at the state hospital were among those serving in the military during World War II.
Among those departing to join the U.S. Army was Ed Drechsel who wrote home and had comments published in the weekly “Pulse,” a publication of the state hospital.
“I often think of you,” wrote Drechsel in August 1941 during Army training in California. “I have been given a position in the office at our canteen. I enjoy it since this is the type of work I was doing back home at the state hospital.”
Drechsel’s first assignment after being drafted was in anti-aircraft on the California coast. In 1943 he was sent to Officers Candidate School in chemical warfare and became a commissioned officer.
In 1944 he was assigned to an amphibious engineers unit in the Pacific theater and spent 21 months in New Guinea, the Philippines and, ultimately, Japan. He was discharged from active duty as a first lieutenant and returned home in 1946.
Drechsel returned to work at the state hospital. Ed and his wife, Lucy, had a son, Bob, who graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1967.
Ed worked as an accountant in the business office. Then, in 1974, he became the hospital's business manager, a position he held until his retirement in 1981.
“My dad never talked to me much about his military experience, so it was a wonderful surprise to see the letters in The Pulse,” Bob Drechsel said.
“I loved the very articulate and personal observations they provide into what his life off duty as well as on duty was like during his first year in the Army, something I hadn't seen before. I knew he had spent time in California, but not in this kind of detail. I could really hear his voice in these letters.”
More about RTC during the 1940s
There were 1,800 patients at the Fergus Falls State Hospital, later known as the Regional Treatment Center, in June 1940, just before the United States entered into World War II.
“One of the challenges at the state hospital during World War II was the shortage of chlorine which affected the laundry work at the state hospital,” said Missy Hermes, education director for the Otter Tail County Historical Society (county museum).
This was a big facility, one of the largest in the state of Minnesota and located in the northern section of Fergus Falls. The complex, with close to 500 employees, had its own farm, central dining room with large kitchen, gymnasium and woodworking shop for vocational training.
Patients had fewer visitors during the war years, due to the gasoline rations. But staff members and patients rose to the occasion, said Hermes, doing more with less and even purchasing war bonds. Many members of the Fergus Falls community volunteered at the state hospital during the war years in the 1940s.
It was a happy day when things returned pretty much back to normal at the state hospital following World War II.
“During my days as a state hospital employee people were called residents because it was their home,” said Sue Wilken of Fergus Falls. “I will always recall the laughter and tears as we at the state hospital cared for and loved people who struggled with their disabilities. Those were the days.”