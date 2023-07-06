Portrait

Ed Drechsel left employment at the Fergus Falls State Hospital to serve in the Army during World War II.

The Fergus Falls State Hospital, later known as the Regional Treatment Center, opened its doors for patients in 1890, serving the mentally ill as well as people with developmental disabilities and chemical dependency issues. For many years close to 2,000 people resided at the facility, which closed in 2007.



