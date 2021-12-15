A Pelican Rapids man, who previously pleaded guilty in 2016 to two second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Otter Tail County (OTC), made his first appearance in OTC District Court on Dec. 9. Blake Raymond Kyllonen, 32, is being charged with felony counts of disseminating pornographic work, possessing child pornography and providing false information as a predatory offender.
According to court documents, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension contacted the OTC Sheriff’s Office in November, notifying them of recent cybertips they had received involving the possession and distribution of child pornography. After investigating it was discovered the phone number received through tips belonged to Kyllonen. Upon being confronted by this, Kyllonen initially denied to law enforcement that he owned a second cellphone. After a second cellphone was found in his vehicle, he acknowledged purchasing a second phone to access pornography online and sending images to others, according to court documents.
Kyllonen stated that he sent images to some people who wanted them and some who didn’t. Investigators believe the images were sent and received by Kyllonen between April and October, the complaint said. For his prior conviction, prosecutors said he sexually abused two children who were younger than 11 years old between 1998 and 2008. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison and was ordered to register as a predatory offender. Kyllonen faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted on the latest charges. His next appearance in court is scheduled for Monday.
